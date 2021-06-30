The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOVE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $79.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

