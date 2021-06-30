The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOVE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.
NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $79.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22.
In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
