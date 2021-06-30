The North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.61. The North West shares last traded at C$35.46, with a volume of 130,766 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of The North West in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$565.19 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

In other The North West news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,859,202.91.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

