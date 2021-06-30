The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $190.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,739. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.