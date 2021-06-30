The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.91.

SHW stock opened at $272.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $187.91 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

