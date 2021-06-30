The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.55.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

TD stock opened at C$86.94 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$57.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.62. The stock has a market cap of C$158.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

