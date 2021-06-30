Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) versus Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 22.08% 28.95% 14.58% Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Thermo Fisher Scientific and Quantum-Si, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 2 18 0 2.90 Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $536.21, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Quantum-Si’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 6.20 $6.38 billion $19.55 26.00 Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Quantum-Si on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment provides instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. The company's Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; ImmunoCAP for allergy and asthma tests, and EliA for autoimmunity tests; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare products. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment provides laboratory refrigerators and freezers, ultralow-temperature freezers, and cryopreservation storage tanks; temperature control, sample preparation and preservation, centrifugation, and biological safety cabinet products; water analysis instruments; laboratory plastics products; laboratory chemicals; and pharma services. The company offers products and services through a direct sales force, customer-service professionals, electronic commerce, third-party distributors, and catalogs. It has a strategic alliance with the University of California, San Francisco. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

