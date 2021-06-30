TheStreet Downgrades Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) to D+

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:LINK opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33. Interlink Electronics has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.