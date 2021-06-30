TheStreet Downgrades Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) to D+

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:LINK opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33. Interlink Electronics has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

