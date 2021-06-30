thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKAMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.