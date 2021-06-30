Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Thursday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of TBLMY opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38. Tiger Brands has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.35.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
