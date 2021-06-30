Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Thursday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TBLMY opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38. Tiger Brands has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.