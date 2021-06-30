TigerCash Achieves Market Cap of $601,907.21 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $601,907.21 and $5.06 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00850118 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.