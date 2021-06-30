Todd Foley Sells 9,943 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $333,189.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Todd Foley sold 622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $20,513.56.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $571,389.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hershey Trust Co. increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.