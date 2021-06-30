Tompkins Financial Corp Has $33.91 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $33,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2,287.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 122,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,085,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,484,000 after purchasing an additional 81,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,192 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,458,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.46. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

