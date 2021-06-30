Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,554 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,278% compared to the average volume of 403 call options.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $66.07.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $9,974,158. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.