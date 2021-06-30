Traders Purchase High Volume of Franklin Resources Call Options (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,403 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,019% compared to the average daily volume of 255 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

