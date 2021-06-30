Traders Purchase High Volume of Pretium Resources Call Options (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,825 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 586% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,286 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 23,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,244. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 15.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.