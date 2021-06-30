Traders Purchase Large Volume of Global Blood Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,972 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 589% compared to the average volume of 867 call options.

Several research firms have commented on GBT. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

GBT stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $76.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

