Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,227 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after buying an additional 422,064 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after buying an additional 304,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,047,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.