Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. 23,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,659. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

