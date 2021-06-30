Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

SCHB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.27. 8,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,095. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $104.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

