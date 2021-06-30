TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.71. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 6,287 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.01.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 195,795 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

