Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Up 6%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 38,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 740,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.93.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

