TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

