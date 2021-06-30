TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 48.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

