Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TBK. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 in the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

