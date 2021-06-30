Truegame (TGAME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $42,167.76 and $41.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00652492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

