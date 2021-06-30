Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $48,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 195,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

