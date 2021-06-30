Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%.

TNP opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

