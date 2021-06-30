TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,384 shares of company stock worth $1,765,241 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

