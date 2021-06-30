Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.05. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$20.85, with a volume of 137,563 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

