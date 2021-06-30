Ubricoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (UBN)

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Ubricoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubricoin has traded 58.8% higher against the US dollar. Ubricoin has a total market cap of $148,015.99 and $11.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006689 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000233 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001199 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ubricoin

UBN is a coin. Ubricoin’s total supply is 19,987,431,317 coins and its circulating supply is 2,337,584,182 coins. Ubricoin’s official website is ubricoin.ubrica.com . Ubricoin’s official Twitter account is @ubricaKE and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubricoin is medium.com/@theubrican_2001

Buying and Selling Ubricoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

