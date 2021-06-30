UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Baxter International worth $206,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

