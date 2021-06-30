UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,236 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $216,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $288.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.00 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

