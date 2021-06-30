UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of The Travelers Companies worth $263,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 462.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,304,000 after buying an additional 47,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.90.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

