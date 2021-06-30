UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Exelon worth $238,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

