UBS Group AG Buys 16,162 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,783,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

