UBS Group AG Buys 36,409 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after buying an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after buying an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $20,776,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

