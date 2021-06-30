UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,762 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Anixa Biosciences were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $61,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Emily Gottschalk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.