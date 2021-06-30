UBS Group AG Raises Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of MGPI opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.12. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.46.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

