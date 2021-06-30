UBS Group AG Reduces Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.64% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after buying an additional 126,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.96. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $124.29.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

