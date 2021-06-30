UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. 62,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

