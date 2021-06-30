Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UCTT. Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.