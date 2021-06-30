Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UMICY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of UMICY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.02. 25,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

