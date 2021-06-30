Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.28.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.11. The company had a trading volume of 102,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $164.36 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

