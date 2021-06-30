United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.01 ($49.42).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €34.43 ($40.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.