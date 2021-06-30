United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $207.61 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

