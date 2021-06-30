UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Tekla Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.7% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.26. 62,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,627. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $287.10 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.70. The stock has a market cap of $376.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

