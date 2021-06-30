Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Shares of UBX opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

