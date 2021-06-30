Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Shares of USAP opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $90.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

