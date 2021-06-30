Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. 397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,850. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,598,802 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Upland Software by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Upland Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

