USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006689 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

